(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided in a press release from CASA of the South Plains, Inc.)

LUBBOCK, Texas– The CASA of the South Plains will celebrate 30 years of “serving vulnerable children in Lubbock and the South Plains.” CASA has grown throughout the years in serving every child in foster care in the community, said a press release.

Additionally, CASA of the South Plains will have “numerous ways for the community to get involved” to serve more children in honor of its 30th anniversary.

CASA helps “children navigate through the child welfare system and ensure the child’s needs are being met…,” said the release.

According to the release, about 500 children still need a “CASA Volunteer who can help them gain a sense of hope and normalcy.”

CASA hoped that the 30th anniversary will inspire new volunteers who want to make an impact in the lives of children in the South Plains.

“We hope that the thousands of advocates who have helped change countless children’s lives over the past 30 years inspire others to link arms with CASA and bridge the gap,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time and would like to donate, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.