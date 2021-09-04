CASA of the South Plains to host Gala & Online Auction in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:

CASA of the South Plains announces the return of its annual IMPACT! event. Historically a luncheon, this fall the CASA’s IMPACT! celebration will be a Gala & Online Auction. The Gala will be Thursday, October 21, at 6:00 pm at the Willows Event Center, and the online auction will open for bidding the week prior, on October 15.

Guests will have a unique opportunity to hear powerful and impactful stories from a CASA Volunteer Advocate as they share about their experience with advocating for a child in foster care and how that child’s life has been forever changed. The evening includes dinner and live music, an online auction, and the Todd Monroe Reno Champion for Children Award presentation.

“Today there are approximately 1,400 children in foster care in our area that are in desperate need of someone to advocate for their best interest,” said Jaclyn Morris, executive director of CASA. “The IMPACT! Gala is the perfect opportunity for people of the South Plains to help give a child in our community the gift of a CASA, the gift of hope.”

CASA faces ongoing challenges as the South Plains region is consistently ranked as a region with a very high rate of child abuse and neglect per capita. Current resources support services for approximately 43% of the area’s children in the foster care system. This means that more than half the children in the community are left in need of a CASA Volunteer Advocate. The proceeds from the IMPACT Gala & Online Auction will help ensure CASA’s invaluable services continue into 2022.

Tickets and table sponsorships are on sale now and can be purchased at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or by contacting Stacy Kelley, Marketing & Development Director, at stacyk@casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

Thank you to our Corporate Partners and Event Sponsors who help CASA of the South Plains support more children in the South Plains:

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates

that speak for the best interest of children in the foster care system who have experienced abuse and neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*

590 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2020. 282 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 7,349 hours in 2020, saving county taxpayers $404,195 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 248 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2020.

*CASA 2020 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

(Press release from CASA of the South Plains)