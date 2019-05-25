CASA of the South Plains to host volunteer recruitment event in Levelland

(Photo provided by CASA of the South Plains)

In Hockley County 119 children were in foster care in FY2018. Only 23* of these most vulnerable children were served by a CASA Volunteer. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and to help find a safe, permanent home. CASA of the South Plains is encouraging residents in Levelland to become CASA Volunteers and help meet the challenge of serving 100% of the children in foster care in Hockley County. CASA will host an informational sessions in Levelland. Attendees will hear from current CASA Volunteers, learn more about the vital role a CASA plays in the life of a child in foster care, and discover how they can make a life-long impact. Every child in foster care deserves to have their voice heard. CASA needs the community's support to meet the goal of twenty-five new prospective volunteers for its next training class, which begins Tuesday, June 11th.

Individuals interested in learning more can attend the CASA 101 Informational Sessions on Thursday, May 29th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the AIM Bank at 102 N. College Avenue in Levelland, Texas. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also begin the application and sign-up process. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Kristen Mata, Recruitment Director, by Wednesday, May 28th at (806) 763-2272 or via email at kristenm@casaofthesouthplains.org.

