CASA of the South Plains to hosts informational session for volunteers on March 20

(Photo provided by CASA of the South Plains)

(Photo provided by CASA of the South Plains)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from CASA of the South Plains:

Far too often children who enter into the foster care system are left without the voice of a reliable adult who can speak up for their best interest. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, can help a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are met and to help find a safe, permanent home. CASA of the South Plains will host an educational informational session which will highlight the crucial need for more individuals to serve as CASA Volunteers, discuss the critical role a CASA plays in the life of a child in foster care, and share stories of the lasting impact they make. By “Making a Resolution that Matters” this year, community members can help make sure a child does not have to face their time in foster care alone. CASA needs the community’s support to meet the goal of twenty new prospective volunteers for its next training class, which begins Tuesday, April 2nd.

Individuals interested in learning more can attend the CASA 101 Informational Session on Wednesday, March 20th from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in The Grand at 1215 Avenue J. This is a great, no-obligation introduction to CASA and its mission.

CASA 101 attendees interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can also begin the application and sign-up process. Training classes can fill up quickly and space is limited.

To attend, please register at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or contact Kristen Mata, Recruitment Director, by Tuesday, March 19th at (806) 763-2272 or via email at kristenm@casaofthesouthplains.org.

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates that speak for the well-being of abused and neglected children in the foster care system. Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact

1. 628 foster youth received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2018.

2. 314 CASA volunteers donated a total of 8,350 hours in 2018, saving county taxpayers $459,250 in county paid attorneys’ fees.

3. 254 foster youth found permanency with the help of their CASA volunteer in 2018.

How You Can Help

1. Become a CASA Volunteer

2. Become a CASA Donor - Consider a monthly gift of $5 or more through the Heroes for Hope campaign. Every gift makes a difference!

3. Host a CASA 101 Informational Session - CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about its mission and goals.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

(News release from CASA of the South Plains)