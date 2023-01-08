LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains will host the CASABlanca Gala and Auction on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

According to a press release, the CASABlanca Gala and Auction will be held at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The event will include dinner, live music, silent and live auctions and more.

To make the auctions a success, there is a urgent request for donations. Any local support will help ensure the foster youth in the South Plains receive the advocacy they desperately need, CASA of the South Plains.

“There is an alarming number of children in the South Plains that are forced to walk through the most difficult time in their lives alone. Being removed from all that they love and all that they know without anyone to elevate their voice or advocate for their needs, they are slipping through the cracks,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains in the press release. “Children in foster care deserve the gift of a caring, consistent adult to ensure all their needs are met and that they have a voice in court. These children are worthy of love and the gift of a CASA Volunteer. Today in our community about 60% of children in foster care do not have a CASA Volunteer, together we can change that!”

The CASABlanca Gala and Auction will not only be a time to celebrate together, but also an opportunity for caring community members to change the life of a child in foster care, CASA of the South Plains said.

For more information, visit the CASA of the South Plains website or call (806) 763-2272.