Casas for CASA raffle underway in June; special events on Saturdays

Casas for CASA hosted by CASA of the South Plains is back at Market Street at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) Tuesday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 30! Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 master card gift card, or an amazing custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community builders.



Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, from 4PM – 7PM, Saturdays 10AM – 6PM, and on Sundays from 1PM – 6PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Wednesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m. Attendance is not necessary to win.



“We have high hopes and huge expectations,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains, about this year’s Casas for CASA. “In order to cover the losses we experienced in 2020, we need to raise $35,000 with this event! But we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”



The funds raised during Casas for CASA go directly to CASA of the South Plains to help recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers to serve as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or a Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and help find a safe, permanent home.



CASA will also be hosting Special Event Saturdays during Casas for CASA. Fearless Champion and the Masked Rider will make an appearance at 11AM, June 5. The Lubbock High School Gold Dust Pom Squad will be showing off their new routines at 11AM, June 12. And the Lubbock Police Department SWAT Team will be giving tours of their armored vehicle and tactical gear at 11AM, June 26. The entire community is encouraged to come out and enjoy the festivities!

