LUBBOCK, Texas — Sampson Blake Oguntope, 31, accepted a plea deal Friday for capital murder in the 2012 shooting of Faye Grey, 89, in Slaton.

As part of the deal, Oguntope will serve life in prison without parole.

Image of Sampson Oguntope (2012 arrest) from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Court records said Oguntope broke into Grey’s home and shot her in the head. Her caregiver, age 21 at the time, was also injured. She was able to escape and get help from neighbors.

Oguntope was held for the longest time on a mental commitment. He was deemed incompetent to stand trial and committed to the State Hospital in Vernon. However, in early August, a judge ruled Oguntope was competent to stand trial.

In early 2020, he wrote a letter to the judge asking that he be released so he could go home and start a family of his own. Grey’s neighbors, also in 2020, called for justice and closure.

“I personally was shocked,” neighbor Patsy Warshaw said. “She was so gentle and so kind to have met such a violent death.”

“You would never think anything like this would happen in our neighborhood,” Ronnie Warshaw said.