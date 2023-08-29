LUBBOCK, Texas — Bankruptcy court records indicated the Reagor Dykes main bankruptcy case was closed on Tuesday.

A quarterly financial report was filed in the case on August 23.

The various attorneys in the case were paid $5.9 million before the bankruptcy plan was approved. And then, 73.8% (roughly $6.8 million) of administrative claims were paid. These were goods or services purchased in order to carry out the bankruptcy.

From the time a plan was confirmed in July 2020, the bankruptcy estate disbursed $32,454,149 – including the most recent quarterly disbursements totaling $13.9 million. Secured claims were prioritized, and very little money was paid to people or businesses who held unsecured claims.

The quarterly report said there were $20,592,811 in general unsecured claims. A total of $442,684 or just 2 percent was paid.

The various Reagor Dykes companies filed for bankruptcy starting on August 1, 2018. Ford Motor Credit Company accused the Lubbock-based auto dealerships of fraud and default on loan agreements. Ford claimed the Reagor Dykes companies falsified paperwork to make it look like payments were not owed on vehicles when they actually were. Lubbock area banks accused the company of check kiting, which is a form of bank fraud.

Bart Reagor along with 14 more former Reagor Dykes employees were convicted of federal crimes. Reagor was sentenced to 14 years in prison after a jury trial in Amarillo. He always claimed he was innocent, and as of Tuesday, his federal appeal remained pending before the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The last footnote in the quarterly report said, “On August 14, 2023, Final Decrees were obtained on all 11 Debtors. The Trustee will continue to make distributions to creditors via the Trust which will continue to exist until all Trust activities have been concluded.”

After the case was officially closed Tuesday, a notice on the court docket said, “… Any exhibits that were admitted by the Court may be claimed and removed from the Clerk’s Office during the 60-day period following final disposition…”