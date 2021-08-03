Case presented to prosecutors, police said, concerning June 30 serious crash on Slide Road

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said the victim in the crash had died. This has since been corrected.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police at the request of EverythingLubbock.com provided an update on a crash which happened the night of June 30 at 24th Street and Slide Road.

At the time, police released the name of the victim, 32-year-old Justin Skaggs, who was seriously injured, but did not release the name of the other driver. The new update still does not include the name. However, progress was made on the case.

“The case was presented to the DA’s office for the filing of charges last week. However, per state law, we are not allowed to release suspect information until a case is filed,” police said on Tuesday.

Back in early July, police said, “[Skaggs’] motorcycle collided into the back of the SUV. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.”

A police report said the SUV turned onto Slide Road from 24th Street. That’s when the motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” hit the back of the SUV.

The police report said the SUV failed to stop and the driver failed to report the crash. The driver “also failed to stop and render aid.”

“Less than five minutes later, the same SUV was involved in a separate collision at 19th Street and Frankford Avenue,” police said in the July statement. “Witnesses at that scene were able to get the license plate of the SUV, allowing Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office Deputies to locate the SUV at its listed address, outside of city limits, along with the driver, who was identified.”