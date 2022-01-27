LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Owens pleaded guilty Thursday to murder in the 2017 shooting death of Landon Terry at a South Lubbock home.

Owens, 41, was described in an arrest warrant as a jealous ex-boyfriend of the woman who lived at the home. The woman told police she separated from him due to his crystal meth addiction.

Owens admitted to hiding in the woman’s home on the morning of December 27, 2017, and shooting Terry “four or five” times when he came over.

Owens has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since August 2020, when his bond was revoked after he crashed an ATV at his home. According to evidence presented by the prosecution, alcohol was involved in the crash, which went against the conditions of release.

Owens faces a maximum of 99 years or life in prison, with the state recommending 40 years in prison. If the judge decides more than 40 years, the the judge will allow Owens to take back the guilty plea.

A sentencing hearing was tentatively set for 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 4.