Cassie Hiatt makes preseason All-Big 12 team

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 coaches named sophomore defender Cassie Hiatt to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team Wednesday. The Parker, Colo., native is the first to be honored by conference coaches preseason since teammate Jordie Harr was picked in 2017.

Hiatt was selected as a Big 12 All-Rookie Team member following a strong freshman campaign last fall. She knocked in three goals from the back line.

“Cassie had a terrific freshman campaign,” said head coach Tom Stone. “She also worked hard all summer and sharpened her play at a U20 U.S. National Team camp. We’re happy she has been recognized by our colleagues and look forward to seeing her grow her game even more in her sophomore year.”

Hiatt’s highlight goal of the season came against Kansas when she headed in a game-tying score with under two minutes remaining in regulation. The goal forced overtime, during which the Red Raiders scored the golden goal to secure a huge road win against the Jayhawks in Lawrence. For the goal, she was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the week of Oct. 16. At the end of the season, her teammates voted her the program’s Rookie of the Year.