Cassie Mogg named new CEO of Covenant Health Plainview

Covenant Health is proud to announce Cassie Mogg as the new Chief Executive Officer of Covenant Health Plainview.

Starting out as a data processing clerk, Mogg has served in various roles over her 12-year tenure with Covenant Health Plainview. She was promoted to Manager of Financial Services in 2010 and during that time, received her BBA in Management, Finance, and Marketing from West Texas A&M University in 2012. Mogg was promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2013 and Chief Operating Officer earlier this year.

“Covenant Health Plainview holds a large part of my heart,” Mogg said. “The culture of Covenant is what makes it so special. The value we put on human life and our mission for healing all people, physically, mentally, and spiritually is what sets us apart. Being part of a hospital that has a 5-star rating from CMS (one of only 407 in the nation) is amazing, but being asked to lead that organization is an incredible privilege.”

Mogg will take over on January 1, 2021 as interim CEO Dr. Alan King enters re-retirement.

Looking forward, Mogg said she is ready to continue the growth of Covenant Health Plainview, which she was instrumental in organizing during her years as CFO. Highlights of this growth can be seen in the expanded medical services now available in our rural area because of the Plainview hospital as well as the investment of a $40 million renovation in the medical facility.

Milestones in the renovation include the state-of-the-art James and Eva Mayer Surgical Center and new Radiology Department.

