LUBBOCK, Texas – A play called ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance’ was set to open the curtains in Crickets Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall on June 30, but things quickly took a turn.

“The cast came together one evening expecting rehearsal, and instead, we were made aware that the show was no longer going to be able to continue,” said Brianne van Reenen, producer and cast member in Lubbock’s ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’

The cast was ecstatic to bring their show to the Lubbock community. A venue had already been booked and scripts had been memorized.

“We were about two and a half weeks from going up and the folks in charge let us know that that wasn’t going to be happening due to some unforeseen circumstances,” said Beth Brown, cast member in Lubbock’s ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’ “The cast was like we’ve worked too hard. Is there any way that we can pull ourselves back up from this?”

If there’s a will, there’s certainly a way. The cast said they didn’t want a month and a half of rehearsals to go to waste.

“We started reaching out to folks, friends, family, acquaintances and other people that we had connections with,” said Jeremy Barbee, cast member in Lubbock’s ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.’ “Everyone just rallied around us and said, ‘Yes, we want to be a part of this, we want to help do this, we want to be involved.’”

When off stage, van Reenen ran the now-closed Wild Lark Books that was in Downtown Lubbock. But, through that business, she realized she already had all the licenses and documents needed to put on a show.

“The Wild Lark Books Fund is the official license holder for the show,” van Reenen said. “We’re producing it, and with that, it’s going to help assist our mission of creating art and avenues for folks to share stories and tell stories.”

Brown has been a performer since high school. She said the community’s support has been unmatched.

“One here saying ‘Please use our props and costumes, let us use our experience here, let us build for you.’ “It seemed to reinvigorate some of that community dynamic. Community theater doesn’t always feel like a community sometimes, and this was an experience when it absolutely did.”

Barbee said it’s inspiring to see the team’s all-hands-on-deck approach.

“It’s been really cool to see people using their talents and gifts,” Barbee said. “We’re all working together to make sure this production is successful.”

The team, now calling itself ‘The Cast Who Saved Liberty Valance’, is making sure the show will indeed go on.

“We have been so incredibly blessed to have Lubbock as a community rally behind us to make this happen,” van Reenen said. “We went from going 100 mph to suddenly zero, and then back at 100 because of all of the support that we’ve received.”

Although van Reenen announced Wild Lark Books would close on July 1, that may not hold true. The proceeds from the play’s ticket sales and fundraising may end up saving the bookshop.

The new show dates are August 15 – 16 in Crickets Theater at The Buddy Holly Hall. Reserved tickets are $20, and there’s a $5 discount for students and seniors. To purchase tickets, click here.

To learn more about Lubbock’s ‘The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,’ visit The Buddy Holly Hall website. You can also follow the local production on Facebook and Instagram @TheCastWhoSavedLibertyValance.