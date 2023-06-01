LUBBOCK, Texas — As part of an agreement, Adrian Castillo, 37, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter instead of Murder on Thursday in the shooting death of George “Thomas” Garcia Jr., 36. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Castillo was indicted in 2019 after court documents revealed an altercation led to the deadly shooting in South Lubbock.

Court records said officers with the Lubbock Police Department responded to the 1100 block of South Loop 289 at 11:56 p.m. on September 28, 2019.

According to court records, Garcia’s common law wife, Valerie Castillo, said her father, Sammy Castillo; her brother, Adrian Castillo; her sister-in-law, Andrea Castillo and Garcia went to Fast Eddie’s. Valeria said while in the truck, she started arguing with her father and Garcia got involved.

“Garcia and Sammy Castillo began to assault each other in the backseat,” a probable cause affidavit stated. Valerie told police her brother stopped the truck and fired a round from a handgun into the air. According to court records, Adrian told Garcia to stop fighting “or he would shoot him.”

The two did not stop fighting, court documents said, so Adrian shot Garcia in the torso. Court records said Garcia got out of the truck and collapsed, and the others left and drove home.

As part of the deal, there was a deadly weapon finding. That means Castillo must serve at least half his sentenced before he can become eligible for parole.

Prosecutors said the deal was reached after Garcia’s family agreed it was better than going to trial.