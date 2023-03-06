LUBBOCK, Texas – According to a press release, The CH Foundation partnered with the Buddy Holly Center and Miss Megan’s Make Room to host a Plaster Project workshop on March 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in the Buddy Holly Center’s Fine Art Gallery.

Press release said, “It will be a time to take in the exhibit and experiment with casting yourself. The workshop is for all who are interested in trying to cast a hand, foot or half mask.”

This is a free event. Registration is required due to limited seating.