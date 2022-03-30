LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock:

Catholic Charities of Lubbock will kick-off the month of April, known as across the country as Child Abuse Prevention Month, with a series of activities on Friday, April 1st.

At 11 a.m., staff members, volunteers, and board members, along with children from the neighboring daycare, Guadalupe Early Learning Center, will burst the bubble of silence around child abuse. Attendees will be blowing bubbles and participating in other activities to celebrate the carefree joy and fun that should be part of childhood. This event will take place at the main office of Catholic Charities, located at 102 Avenue J.

At 3 p.m., Catholic Charities staff members will host an easter egg hunt for the children who attend Guadalupe Early Learning Centers, located next door to the agency, at 101 Ave K. The daycare families will also be able to visit and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

At 5:30 p.m., Catholic Charities will host another easter egg hunt for families in Plainview. Activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Lloyd C. Woods Park, located in Plainview, at 5th Street and Joliet Avenue.

According to texprotects.org, in Texas, more than 4 children die from abuse or neglect on average every week, 184 children are confirmed victims daily, and more than 7 children are maltreated every hour.

Catholic Charities, a United Way partner agency, is a local organization that has several programs in place to support families and individuals. The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, and resources for kinship families.

(Press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock)