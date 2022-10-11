LUBBOCK, Texas — Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock will host a Family Fall Fest on Friday, October 21.

According to a press release, the event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at its Resale Center which is located at 1505 34th Street.

Amerigroup and several other agencies will also take part in the event.

“Participating agencies will have booths or vehicles decorated in the Resale Center parking lot, providing information about their programs, and handing out goodies to families. Free games, hay-rides, and other activities, will also be part of the event. Some food items will be available for purchase. Children are encouraged to wear costumes,” the press release said.



This event is a collaborative effort of the FAYS (Family and Youth Success), NFSN (National Family Support Network) and Kinship Navigation programs, the press release said.

For more information, visit the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock website.