Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock receives $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock received $7,500 from Lubbock Lions Club recently to help those in need with eye exams and glasses. This was half of the Lions Club yearly donation of $15,000 to make sure those in our community are able to see clearly and keep their eyes healthy.

Because of the generous donation from Lubbock Lions Club, Catholic Charities can provide eye exams and eyeglasses to more than 100 Lubbock county residents in need; this past year Catholic Charities served 123 of our neighbors with eye care.

“Without the support of the Lubbock Lions Club, Catholic Charities Adult Eye program would not really exist. The funding is vital for this program to remain operational,” Sabrina Robbins, Director of Direct Client assistance said. “The funding for this program allows low income people to access eye care that is normally not provided. Most people go years without eye exams and updated eyeglasses. The program significantly improves quality of life for low income people.”

Catholic Charities is continuing to serve those in need with both eye care and a variety of different basic needs, like food, prescriptions, utilities, clothing and more. We also have youth counselors and case managers available to help families deal with every day struggles. And, our Mental Health Voucher program continues to help low-income adults pay for mental health services.

For assistance with eye exams and glasses, please visit our website at: www.cclubbock.org/assistance.

To help us on our mission, visit: www.cclubbock.org/support.

To learn more about Lubbock Lions Club, visit www.lubbocklions.org.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1984 that serves all people, regardless of religion, in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. They provide services for stabilization, counseling, empowerment, immigration and have a thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. Their website is www.cclubbock.org.

