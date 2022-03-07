LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock:

Catholic Charities of Lubbock will be celebrating local women on Tuesday, March 8th — a day known around the world as International Women’s Day. The event, featuring brunch, guest speakers, and vendors, will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst Avenue.



Invited attendees include many women who serve as kinship caregivers. These are grandmothers, aunts, sisters and even family friends, who are caring for children who are not biologically theirs.



The Kinship program of Catholic Charities aims to provide support, resources, and advocacy for family members caring for family children. According to everytexan.org, (formerly Center for Public Policy Priorities) there are approximately 253,000 kinship families in the state of Texas.



Catholic Charities is a local organization that provides a variety of services, including youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, and kinship resources to families and individuals in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties

(Press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock)