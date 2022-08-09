The following is a press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Catholic Charities of Lubbock, along with several other area non-profits, will be handing out a limited supply of school supplies and other resources at the 2nd Annual Back to School Bash. The event will take place on Friday, August 12th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Catholic Charities Resale Center located at 1505 34th Street.

Other agencies participating in the back to school event include Amerigroup, FirstCare, SPAG (South Plains Association of Governments), MCH (Methodist Children’s Home), Manos Unidas, and Community Action Association.

Some snacks will be free and other food options will be available for purchase. Children must be present to receive school supplies. Door prizes will be given out (must be present to win).

This event is a collaborative effort of the FAYS (Family and Youth Success), NFSN (National Family Support Network), and Kinship programs of Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities, a Lubbock Area United Way partner agency, is a local organization that has several programs in place to support families and individuals. The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, and resources for kinship families.

More information about Catholic Charities can be found at www.cclubbock.org.

