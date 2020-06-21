Catholic Charities of Lubbock to hold virtual good neighbor campaign, “A Time to Remember”

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock:

Due to COVID-19, Catholic Charities is unable to host their annual fundraising gala and celebration in person this June. However, we still want to celebrate what it means to be a good neighbor in our South Plains Community. Monday through Friday, June 22nd-June 26th Catholic Charities will be celebrating on their Facebook at 7 pm. On Monday, we’ll hear from Catholic Charities Executive Director and start an online auction. On Tuesday, we will have prayer and reflection with Bishop Robert Coerver. On Wednesday, stories from former clients. On Thursday, cocktail demonstrations from local restaurants. On Friday, live streaming music from Mariachi Los Galleros. Everyone is invited to join us and celebrate being good neighbors.

Catholic Charities will also be raising funds during this event to continue to support our neighbors in need. Between March 16th and June 12th, Catholic Charities provided over 3,400 services to those in need. We continue to see an increase in needs in our community especially as the moratorium on utilities shut offs and evictions come to an end. Continued support is crucial to getting our community through these difficult times.

More information at: www.cclubbock.org/time-to-remember

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1984 that serves all people, regardless of religion, in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. They provide services for stabilization, counseling, empowerment, immigration and have a thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. Their website is www.cclubbock.org.

(News release from the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains