Catholic Charities serves more than 16,000 families across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas — The pandemic has caused people to struggle in many different ways. But with a variety of programs, ranging from rental assistance to counseling and immigration services, Catholic Charities of Lubbock has helped a lot of folks make ends meet during these trying times.

“We’ve been working very closely with the City of Lubbock to provide rent assistance for folks who’ve been impacted by COVID, so that’s been very, very helpful,” said Cynthia Quintanilla, Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Lubbock. “Some families have a need not just for one month’s rent, but for multiple months, because when COVID hit they lost their job and had to be laid off.”

The nonprofit works to meet each client’s specific needs through their diverse programs. One of the biggest needs they recognized during the pandemic was mental health.

Using COVID relief funds from the city, they started a mental health voucher program to provide more counseling services. The program proved to help dozens of people, but the funds expired at the end of last year. Quintanilla said they’re hoping that will change soon so they can continue the program.

“It’s really important for people at this point to get the mental health services, especially if they don’t have those types of resources, and so we really would like to see that put back into place,” said Quintanilla. “So we can continue providing those services for our most vulnerable.”

Although their doors are closed, they’re doing everything virtually – which allows them to serve more folks than ever. Catholic Charities is now helping more than 16,000 families across the South Plains

“It’s always a little bit of a humbling experience to see that we’re able to extend that kind of assistance, to be that connecting piece for people in our community,” said Quintanilla.

Quintanilla said it’s the community’s support that keeps them going.

“I think right now it’s a matter of support because we know that there are so many that are in need right now, so that continuous support is what allows us to continue to provide those services,” said Quintanilla.

To learn if you are eligible for their programs or if you would like to donate to Catholic Charities, you can visit their website.