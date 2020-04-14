Catholic Charities to provide more help with grant from South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Catholic Charities of Lubbock:

Catholic Charities of Lubbock is prepared to provide even more help with basic needs (food, utilities, prescriptions, transportation, and more) for the those in need on the South Plains thanks to a grant from the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund. Catholic Charities has seen a sharp increase in need since the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in Lubbock. Between March 16th and April 9th, Catholic Charities has provided over 1,056 services and helped over 740 families. We are incredibly grateful to all the business and individuals who contributed to this fund that will allow us to meet this increased need.

“Catholic Charities is here to help,”said Cynthia Quintanilla, Catholic Charities executive director. “We continue to work through many challenges that are thrown our way, knowing that taking care of those in need is always our priority. This funding from the Community Foundation of West Texas will help many of those who have been directly impacted by COVID-19 with some of their most basic needs.”

Catholic Charities is now serving our clients through phone and online communication and no-contact pick up from our pantry. We also have youth counselors and case managers available to help families deal with stress and uncertainty via secure online video chat.

For assistance with basic needs, please visit our website at: www.cclubbock.org/assistance.

To help us on our mission, visit: www.cclubbock.org/support.

About Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock

Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock is a non-profit organization incorporated in 1984 that serves all people, regardless of religion, in Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties. They provide services for stabilization, counseling, empowerment, immigration and have a thrift store located at 1505 34th Street. Their website is www.cclubbock.org.

(News release from Catholic Charities of Lubbock)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19