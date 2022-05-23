LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock:

Catholic Charities of Lubbock is partnering with Superior HealthPlan, a managed care company located in Texas, to help create a community hygiene closet that will provide families and indi-viduals in need with items such as shampoo, toilet paper, toothpaste, lotion, and diapers.

Deadra Carver, a Community Relations Representative with Superior HealthPlan, will present a $5,000 check to Catholic Charities at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at the main office of Catholic Charities located at 102 Avenue J. The launch of the Catholic Charities Hygiene Closet will take place immediately following the check presentation.

The hygiene closet will be open to the community the 4th Thursday of each month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. It will also be available for use in emergency situations.

“We’re excited to support the Lubbock community by providing families access to necessary personal care items,” said Mark Sanders, President and CEO of Superior HealthPlan. “Combined with the many other community programs and family services we offer, hygiene closets like this one allow us to help Texans right where they are.”

About Catholic Charities of Lubbock

Catholic Charities, a United Way partner agency, is a local organization that has several programs in place to support families and individuals. The agency serves Lubbock and 29 surrounding counties with programs that provide youth and family counseling, emergency assistance, a food pantry, family engagement activities, and resources for kinship families.

About Superior Health Plan

So far this year, Superior has provided $400,000 in financial support to more than 70 organizations across Texas. To learn more about Superior’s commitment to putting members first, visit www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com/membersfirst. Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality healthcare throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with nearly 4,000 employees in 7 offices throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

