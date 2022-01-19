Caught: Man arrested, accused of theft from high-end clothing stores

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department announced Wednesday officers arrested David Gomez in connection to two separate thefts that occurred January 11 and Friday.

On Tuesday, an employee told police Gomez entered Signature Stag Fine Menswear, 7320 Milwaukee Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., grabbed four vests and then left without paying. A police report said he then met a second suspect who was waiting for him in a vehicle outside the store. The two were not located afterward.

According to another police report, Gomez targeted J. Jill, 8201 Quaker Avenue, on Friday, this time alone. He parked near the curb outside the store’s front doors, walked in and grabbed a large amount of clothing from the front display. He then left the scene.

After the Friday theft, police located his vehicle in the 5200 block of South Avenue Q Drive where he was stopped. According to the report, an officer arrested Gomez, and the stolen items from the second theft were recovered.