Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into Lubbock exotic pet store to steal Macaw

LUBBOCK, Texas — Someone stole a Macaw (yes the colorful tropical bird) early Thursday morning, according to Walter’s World of Pets in Lubbock.

The store provided surveillance video from 3:39 a.m. It shows someone toss a large rock through the glass door and then running into the store. The burglar was dressed in a red hoodie with black pants and black shoes.

The rock-wielding burglar had his face covered in the video.

Image from surveillance video provided by Walter’s World of Pets in Lubbock.

It’s not the first time someone stole a critter from Walter’s. In April, someone stole a Spider Monkey, the store said. And then, a police report said someone shoplifted a spider in October.

“You got to be kidding me,” manager Brandon Hise said in October. The police report said when an employee was busy, the shoplifter put a spider in his front pocket and then just walked away.

Tonight on the KAMC News at 6, we’ll hear more from Hise about the burglary of the Macaw. Be sure to watch and be sure to check back for an update to this article.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lubbock Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.