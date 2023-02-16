LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday evening, a driver was caught on camera in front of the news station running a red light and causing an accident.

Lieutenant Brady Cross at the Lubbock Police Department said running a red light has serious consequences that can leave a lasting impact on not only yourself, but others.

“If you run a red light, it could be the cause of a traffic accident,” Lt Cross said. “I think that’s probably the worst thing to do if you hurt yourself or your family or someone else…being the cause of a wreck is nothing that anyone else any of us want to be a part of.”

Lt. Cross also explained why he thinks drivers risk running the light.

“Just our intersections that are highly trafficked, a lot of vehicles, especially during rush hour folks that don’t want to sit through another cycle of lights, I think that’s probably one of the biggest factors we see,” Lt Cross said.

Abigail Valdez said she knows how it feels to be directly affected by those who choose to run a red light.

“It’s just not worth it, you know, you could really, really change and affect somebody’s life,” Valdez said. “I mean, it’s really not worth it, you know, even your own life. You know, if you hit somebody or you hurt somebody, it changes you.”

Two years ago, three of her family members were killed after a 17-year-old who ran a red light.

“He was under intoxication, but he did run the red light and killed three of my family members in a really bad crash,” said Valdez. “They were on vacation in San Antonio and so, like I said, my grandmother survived COVID but not a red-light runner.”

LPD said just last month, they gave out 73 tickets to drivers running red lights. In 2022, officers gave out a total of almost 1,000 citations for red light running.

“The cost varies, but it goes on your driving record. It could make your insurance go up and so there’s a lot that goes with it,” Lt. Cross said.

Lt. Cross said LPD dispatches a separate unit that specifically looks for those violating traffic laws.

“We have two units that ride motorcycles, they work traffic primarily during the day and evening hours and then in the overnight hours looking for traffic violations of any kind,” Lt. Cross said. “They seek out red light runners and we write citations and our normal officers that are on patrol, if they’re not on a call for service and are driving the streets of Lubbock, they’re looking forward to it as well.”