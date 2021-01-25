Caught on camera: Man breaks into cars in church parking lot

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local church said they’ve increased their security after a man went into their church parking lot and stole items from cars.

Esmeralda Constancio, a pastor at New Beginnings Church International, said it all happened Wednesday before 1:00 p.m. She said they were having a usual prayer when they heard doors closing in the parking lot.

Constancio said the man was able to get into her car and stole her phone along with other small items. She said the man also walked away with a cd player someone else had in their car.

“I was angry because I couldn’t believe that someone would do that,” said Constancio. “You don’t really want to believe or think that someone would get into your car at church.”

Juan Rios, the senior pastor at New Beginnings Church International, said it wasn’t the first time their church had things stolen, so they had plenty of cameras on the property that caught the man committing the crime.

“It’s pretty messed up, but it really saddened me that an individual would do something like that,” said Rios.

Rios said since a police report was filed, members of the community have come out to identify the man, and he is believed to live in the same neighborhood.

“No. 1, I forgive him. No. 2, he’s welcome,” said Rios. “I would love to have a conversation with him. I know that sounds weird, but maybe I can provide a service for him.”