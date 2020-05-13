Caught on Camera – thieves stealing porch furniture from elderly woman

LUBBOCK, Texas — While quarantine is keeping most people at home, that isn’t stopping some thieves from targeting houses. A man was spotted on surveillance returning to a home on 57th and Avenue P three times to steal porch furniture

“When I saw the video I thought this man must have been really desperate for some furniture,” said Francis Von Theumer, victim.

Altogether, the man was able to get away with a sofa, two love seats, and wicker furniture. The family says it’s costing them well over $2,000 dollars.

“It’s just so horrible, who would ever target the elderly, it’s so pathetic,” said Destiny Flores, victim’s daughter. “My mom is my number one, and messing with her is a big no-no.”

Both mother and daughter are working together with police to identify the man, and they believe they have a good idea who it could be.