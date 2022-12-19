LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue on Monday provided an update on the weekend fire Sunday morning after one person was found dead. However, some details, such as the name of the victim, were not yet released.

LFR said, “The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s office has classified the cause of the fire as undetermined.”

At 4:05 a.m., LFR responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard. LFR said a resident of the apartment complex saw fire coming from an adjacent unit and called 9-1-1.

PREVIOUS STORY — LFR: 1 dead in East Lubbock apartment fire early Sunday

EverythingLubbock.com will continue to look for updates including confirmation of the cause of death – if it was related to the fire.