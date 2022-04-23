LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the American Heart Association Southwest Region:

The American Heart Association (AHA), the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to world of healthier lives for all, has pegged hair stylist Cayla Napperas the community volunteer chair of the 2022 Lubbockarea Go Red for Women movement. The campaign culminates with the Lubbock Go Red for Women Luncheon May 20 at the Overton Hotel.

Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.

Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women in the United States, claiming more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease continues to be a woman’s greatest health threat, taking the life of one in every three women. Cardiovascular disease runs deep among Napper’s family and friends, driving her to get involved with the AHA at the leadership level. Napper is also on the Lubbock market’s board of directors.

“The potential for reaching younger generations of women and instilling healthy habits and providing resources to help them live longer lives – to me, that’s what Go Red for Women is all about,” Napper said.

“Women often put their health and wellness last while taking care of everyone and everything else around them,” she added. “I like to think of the luncheon as a way to encourage women to slow down and reassess their health habits and how they can take better take care of themselves.”

Lubbock’s Go Red for Women 2022 campaign encourages women to Reclaim their Rhythm! With health equity and the goal of improved physical and mental health at the forefront of movement, local sponsors and volunteers will help individuals and families make positive changes that get them dancing, connecting, sharing and engaging in simple ways to help women Reclaim their Rhythm!

“We are thrilled to have Cayla’s conviction and passion help to drive Go Red in Lubbock,” said Bridget Hale, corporate development director for the local Go Red for Women luncheon. “Together, we know that we will have a positive impact on the lives of women in our community and the families that depend on them.”

This year’s Go Red for Women Luncheon is presented by UMC Health. Media support comes from KLBK/KAMC in Lubbock. Visit LubbockGoRed.heart.org for more information.

About Go Red for Women®

The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While nearly 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 18 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.

