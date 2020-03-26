CBD Shaman of Lubbock, Wolfforth offering free hand sanitizer

LUBBOCK, Texas– The owner of CBD Shaman of Lubbock and Wolfforth said the store will give out hand sanitizer while supplies last at 3408 82nd Street.

Customers can also buy additional bottles for $4. The owner, Jennifer Diaz, said she will also have a gallon of sanitizer to refill any small bottles for $2.75.

Diaz said the store will have a gallon of sanitizer available on Friday to refill small bottles.

The full statement is below:

“We are offering a free bottle of hand sanitizer to everyone while supplies last. If they would like to buy additional bottles it will be 4.00 per bottle. I will also have a gallon of sanitizer to refill any small bottles for 2.75 a bottle starting Friday. Our address is 3408 82nd st. As a local business owner I feel giving back to the community during a crisis is best . Kind regards , owner of Cbd American Shaman of Lubbock & Wolfforth . Jennifer Diaz”