The following is a press release from the Complex Community Federal Credit Union via Red Pixel Marketing:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With school just around the corner, Complex Community Federal Credit Union in Lubbock is hosting a back-to-school bash, where the first 100 students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.



The event will take place on Saturday, August 13th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Lubbock branch, 6402 Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX.



There will also be fun activities for all ages, such as painting a piggy bank, face painting, dunk tank, and much more. Free food, including hot dogs, ice cream, and cookies, will also be provided.

Join the fun and get ready for the school season. This event is open to all members of the community!

