Celebrate the Christmas season with Wayland Baptist University on Nov. 30

The Wayland Baptist University School of Creative Arts is inviting the community to join in a special Christmas celebration at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

The fun begins with cocoa and cookies in the hallway of Harral Memorial Auditorium. Attendees will be treated to some solo musical performances. At 7 p.m., the celebration will move into the auditorium where the Wayland choirs will present a Christmas concert, complete with traditional favorites, new arrangements of Christmas songs and caroling.

“It’s going to be festive and lively,” said Dr. Sarah Herrington, director of choirs at Wayland. “There will be a variety of ensembles, singers and instrumentalists and there will be audience participation in the carol singing.”

Santa Claus is also scheduled to make a visit.

Herrington said the event is family focused and will be fun for all ages.

