LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Parks & Recreation Department will host several festivities during the month of February to mark Valentine’s Day.

“From daddy-daughter dances to celebrating with your pup, you’ll be sure to find an activity for you,” a press release from the City of Lubbock said.

Below is a list of the festivities provided to EverythingLubbock.com in the press release.

Daddy – Daughter Valentine Dance

Friday, February 3, 2023

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

All father figures are invited to enjoy a special evening with your little girl at Hodges Community Center! Together you will enjoy dinner, dessert, a craft, dancing, and priceless memories. All ages welcome! Fees: $18 per adult and $12 per child. The deadline to register is 1/31/23.

Space is limited and the event will sell out quickly. Don’t wait to save your spot!

Please bring receipt or ID with you to enter. All attendees must be on our list to get in. For more information please call, 806-767-3706.

Mommy – Son Valentine Dance

Saturday, February 4, 2023

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

All mother figures are invited to enjoy a special evening with your little boy at Hodges Community Center! Together you will enjoy dinner, dessert, a craft, dancing, and priceless memories. All ages welcome! Fees: $18 per adult and $12 per child. The deadline to register is 1/31/23.

Space is limited and the event will sell out quickly. Don’t wait to save your spot!

Please bring receipt or ID with you to enter. All attendees must be on our list to get in. For more information please call, 806-767-3706.

My Furry Valentine

Saturday, February 4, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Get your furry sweetheart spiffed up for Valentine’s! Enjoy music, food for owners and pets, dog-friendly activities, photos, and more! A fun come-and-go event. Admission is free and photos are $5. LAS will be there providing free microchipping and pet adoptions. For more information please call, 806-767-3796.

Senior Valentine’s Dance

Thursday, February 9, 2023

6:00PM – 8:00 PM

Dance the night away with your sweetheart at Maggie Trejo’s Senior Valentine’s Dance. There will be plenty of great music, light refreshments, and fun. Tickets are $3/person or $5/couple for ages 50+. For more information please call, 806-775-2661.

Valentine’s Dinner and Dance

Friday, February 10, 2023

6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Join us at Copper Rawlings Community Center for a Valentine’s dinner and dance. For ages 50+ and admission is $5 a person. For more information please call, 806-767-3727.

My Forever Valentine

Thursday, February 16, 2023

6:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Bring your valentine and dance the night away at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center. Admission is $10 a person and doors open at 6:30pm. For more information please call, 806-767-2710.