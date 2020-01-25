Census job pays $21.50 per hour in Lubbock

LUBBOCK Texas — The U.S. Census is looking to fill more than 900 positions in Lubbock County.

Brenda MacDonald, the media specialist for the U.S. Census, said they’re looking for people to go door to door to help Lubbock residents fill out the census questionnaire.

“Here at Lubbock county, it starts at $21.50 an hour and you also get paid for four days of training,” she said. “You also get reimbursed at 58 cents a mile.”

She said it’s important that every person gets counted so that Lubbock county is able to get as much money as possible for residents.

“You’re going to get funding for schools and hospitals and roads,” she said. “These decisions even determine what businesses come to the community, what restaurants are opening and what concerts are going to come.”

She said Texas is so diverse that they need people who are able to speak to residents who do not speak English.

“We have a lot of people who speak second languages that you wouldn’t think about here in west Texas,” said MacDonald. “We are really trying to find people who also speak those languages so they can help us make sure everyone gets counted.”

For more information on how to apply for the census visit: https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html