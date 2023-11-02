LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech announced on Thursday the Centennial Champion will continue to rest for the rest of the week for the university’s home football game against Texas Christian University.

Texas Tech previously said the Masked Rider would ride on a stand-in horse during the game. Due to a situation beyond the spirit program’s control, there will be no stand-in horse at the game, Texas Tech said.

The horse was previously sidelined before the Kansas State game at the Jones AT&T Stadium on October 14 for inflammation.

Centennial Champion is expected to return to his normal pre-game duties for Texas Tech’s home finale on November 18 against the University of Central Florida, said Texas Tech.