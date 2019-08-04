Central Appraisal District gives tips on how to look up properties in the city

How much is your neighbor's house worth? It's easy to find out.

LUBBOCK, Texas – EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the Central Appraisal District in Lubbock to see just how easy it is to look at various property values anywhere in the city.

All properties, except those that are confidential owners, have information about the property on the CAD website, said Cindy Lowery, deputy chief appraiser, administrator for CAD.

“There is detailed property information for the current year and value history for the preceeding five years,” she added. “There is bill history, deed history and a link to a map on the property.”

Lowery said it’s actually quite simple to locate properties by looking them up online.

“There is a simple search that brings up results as search information is being typed in,” she said.

Lowery added that there is also an advanced search with multiple ways to search for for a neighborhood, legal and street names.

She said anyone can go to the website and look around to look for information to inform property owners of everything related to property taxes.

“We have a section for forms, reports [and] maps,” said Lowery.

There is also a tax estimator, and she said during the protest period that certain owners can file their protests online.

LCAD said in April, “The average market value of a single-family residence in Lubbock County is $154,491 in 2019 as compared to $146,179 in 2018.”

For anyone interested in looking up a property in the city, they can click here to be directed to the website.

