Central Lubbock chase ends with crash, arrests

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were arrested after a multi-agency law enforcement chase that started just before 9:30 pm Wednesday.

Lubbock Police provided some basic details. The chase started near 34th Street and Akron Avenue. The vehicle chase ended at 23rd Street and Ithica Avenue with a crash and the arrest of a woman. A foot chase continued with the arrest of a man nearby. Another man was still on the loose at the time of this report.

A Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office deputy “wrecked out” during the chase in the 3600 block of 19th Street. Police were not able to confirm injuries.

We have also reached out the Department of Public Safety, LCSO and the Texas Anti-Gang Center for additional information. Please check back for updates.