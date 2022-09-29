LUBBOCK, Texas — Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, pleaded guilty to murder Thursday afternoon and was sentenced to 45 years in prison. Jimenez admitted to the shooting death of Luis Martinez, 27, in Central Lubbock.

Police responded on the afternoon of May 25, 2019 to 37th Street and Avenue P and found Martinez. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police then requested the public’s help to locate Jimenez, age 28 at the time, and he was arrested the next day. According to jail records, his arrest was in the 5500 block of 47th Street.

A police report from the time said a witness saw a car pull up to the intersection of 36th and P. The witness saw someone get out of the driver side, take a skateboard from the car and begin to walk away. The witness saw someone else get out of the passenger side, go to the driver side, get in and drive away. The person with the skateboard turned out to be the gunshot victim.

RELATED STORY: Lubbock Police investigate deadly shooting on Saturday

The witness said Martinez made it as far as 37th and P before saying he was shot and then collapsing. The witness never heard or saw gunshots, according to the police report.

The police report said Martinez had a gunshot wound to his upper right back.