Central Lubbock power restored after equipment problem causes outage

LUBBOCK, Texas - UPDATE: Lubbock Power and Light said power has been restored to all customers as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

LP&L said, "Power has been restored to all customers at this time. We appreciate your patience while crews worked to get everyone back up and running."

Lubbock Power and Light reported roughly 2,200 homes or businesses were without power Thursday afternoon because of a problem at a substation in the Tech Terrace neighborhood.

LP&L said crews were on scene trying to fix the problem. LP&L also said updates would be provided when possible.

OUTAGE ALERT: 2,208 customers in central Lubbock are currently experiencing an interruption of service. Crews have been dispatched to locate the cause and safely restore power to affected customers. You can check the status on our outage map: https://t.co/z0TnGiRRYk — LubbockPower&Light (@lpandl) August 30, 2018

