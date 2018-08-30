Local News

Central Lubbock power restored after equipment problem causes outage

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 04:34 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 06:36 PM CDT

Central Lubbock power restored after equipment problem causes outage

LUBBOCK, Texas - UPDATE: Lubbock Power and Light said power has been restored to all customers as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

LP&L said, "Power has been restored to all customers at this time. We appreciate your patience while crews worked to get everyone back up and running."

Lubbock Power and Light reported roughly 2,200 homes or businesses were without power Thursday afternoon because of a problem at a substation in the Tech Terrace neighborhood.  

LP&L said crews were on scene trying to fix the problem.  LP&L also said updates would be provided when possible. 

Related Link: LP&L outage map 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected