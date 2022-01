[9:38 AM] James Clark 4900 block of 9th Street, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas– A shooting Thursday morning seriously injured one person, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Authorities responded to a shots fired call at the 4900 block of 9th Street just after 9:00 a.m.

Initial findings showed the shooting was accidental, according to police.

LPD said one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.