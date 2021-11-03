Central Lubbock shooting sounded like ‘machine gun,’ shell casings common to AK-47 found

LUBBOCK, Texas – Police responded to the 1900 block of 66th Street after multiple people reported between 4 to 20 shots fired at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday. Some people even said it sounded like they came from a machine gun, a Lubbock police report said.

Officers on the scene located multiple expended bullet casings in the roadway, as well as damage from the gunfire to an apartment. There were 11 total bullet casings found.

“The casings were chambered in 7.62×39, which is the round commonly used by AK-47 rifles,” the police report said.

The victims told police they spoke to witnesses no longer at the scene. Third hand, witnesses were quoted in the police report as saying two people got out of a vehicle and a suspect drove by and fired a gun. The witnesses also said it seemed that the suspect was intentionally trying to ambush two victims.

One person told police she heard someone loudly banging on the back door to her apartment just before the shooting. She told police she believed that someone might have been running from the suspect, jumped into her backyard to bang on the door and look for help before being shot at.

There were no injuries reported. At the time of the police report, a suspect had not been identified or located.

We reached out to the Lubbock Police Department late in the day for an update. We will provide an update if applicable.