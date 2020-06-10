Central Lubbock shooting victim in critical condition, but improving

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that Lubbock Police responded to a shooting at the Ella Apartments, 1102 58th Street, early Monday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, a representative of University Medical Center said the shooting victim, Gregorio Sanchez, was in critical condition. By Wednesday morning, UMC said his condition had stabilized and he was no longer intubated.

Someone called 911, according to a police report and told police that Sanchez had been shot in the face. Police found two witnesses standing over Sanchez.

The police report said, “[Sanchez] appeared to be in pain and was screaming that, ‘They shot me’ and, ‘I can’t breathe.’”

The police report said there were gunshot wounds to his face, chest and both legs.

The report said the chest wound was not bleeding and police asked if Sanchez had been shot with a firearm or a BB gun. The witnesses believed it was a firearm because of the noise, and one said he saw the flash of a gunshot.

The witnesses told police that two assailants confronted Sanchez with one pointing a handgun at his face. After the shooting, one assailant got into a gold Chevrolet Suburban with big rims. A second assailant got into a four-door passenger car driven by a third person.

The police report said it’s not clear if Sanchez was robbed of any property. So far, police have not publicly named any suspects.