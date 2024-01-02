LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce announced that its CEO Kay McDowell was selected to serve as one of 20 members of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board (TCCE) for the 2023 fiscal year.

According to a press release, McDowell was nominated by the 2023 TCCE Board of Directors and elected for a three-year term by the membership.

TCCE Board Chair Tony Moline said, “I am very excited to have Kay on the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board of Directors. The work they are putting in will continue to elevate all Chambers in Texas and through that, the Texas business community.”

Moline stressed that Chambers of Commerce provide a critical link in the communities they serve, capitalizing on the strengths of their respective communities to develop ways to enhance the quality of life.

“Lubbock should be very proud of the work they are doing,” Moline said.

McDowell expressed excitement for her new position on the TCCE.

“Being selected to contribute to the esteemed Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board is a privilege and an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the Chamber industry,” said McDowell. “I am honored to serve alongside dedicated professionals from across Texas, and I am eager to leverage this platform to advance the goals of our local chambers.”