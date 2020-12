LUBBOCK, Texas -- Around 10,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine are set to arrive in Lubbock this week. Most doses are going to 17 local pharmacies - four of which are United Supermarkets pharmacies. On Tuesday, KAMC News spoke with United about their distribution plan.

"I know that a lot of people are very anxious about getting the vaccine," said Crockett Tidwell, Clinical Services Manager at United Supermarket pharmacies. "But we got to take care of those frontline healthcare workers first, so that they can take care of the rest of us."