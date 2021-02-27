Ceremony on Sunday to honor “Operation Desert Storm” veterans in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock VFW Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, American Legion and Friends of the Monument:



Lubbock VFW Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900, American Legion and Friends of the Monument will be hosting a ceremony at the Lubbock Area Veterans War Memorial on 82nd and Nashville beginning at 1:30 PM on Sunday, 28 February 2021. Purpose is to honor the regions Desert Storm veterans. Their mission was to free Kuwait, a US ally from the invasion of Saddam Hussein’s military forces whose invasion was not only devastating to the Kuwaiti people and the region`s security. A coalition of 35 countries deployed resources to the region and waited for a peaceful resolution. After failed negotiations, “Operation Desert Storm” was initiated lasting 36 days with the ground campaign taking only 100 hours. On 28 February 1991, 30 years ago, Kuwait was officially liberated.

With Desert Storm falling in time between the war in Vietnam and those of Iraq and Afghanistan, our Desert Storm veterans are sometimes forgotten. But we veterans take this opportunity to salute the service and sacrifice of the brave Americans who drove Saddam Hussein`s military forces from Kuwait. We ask all South West Asia, Desert Shield/Desert Storm Veterans and their families to join us as we honor the sacrifice.

On Sunday, we will tell their story, we will honor them with a hero’s welcome, we will thank their families and we will remember our fallen.

We will end the ceremony by hosting a Memorial Service in honor of PFC Corey Lee Winkle, Lubbock, Texas. PFC Winkle was the only Lubbock Area casualty from Desert Storm. We will conduct a Roll Call, 21-gun salute and playing of Taps. PFC Winkle may be gone, but he will never be forgotten.

Points of contact for this ceremony is Steve Oien at moph0900cc@outlook.com and Benny Guerrero at vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com

