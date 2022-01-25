Ceremony to honor Vietnam veterans on Thursday at the Silent Wings Museum

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466:

At 11:00 AM, on Thursday, 27 January 2022, Lubbock VFW Post 2466 and Auxiliary, Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900 and the Friends of the Monuments will be hosting a Vietnam Peace Accord ceremony at Silent Wings Museum. On this day in 1973, a ceasefire to take effect at midnight was announced as the Paris Peace Accords were signed by the United States and North Vietnam, officially ending the American involvement in the Vietnam War.

Our community is proud of our Vietnam Veterans’ service and sacrifice. On Thursday, we will tell their story and we will honor them with a hero’s welcome, we will thank their families and we will remember our fallen. The program will begin at 11:00 AM at the Silent Wings Museum.

We will end the ceremony by having our Vietnam Veterans in attendance uncase the Space Force flag, officially welcoming the Space Force Guardians to the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars.

For more information please contact Lubbock VFW Post 2466 Commander Benny Guerrero at 760 470 1154 or vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com.

