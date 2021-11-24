Chad Read shooting: The facts and the fallout

LUBBOCK, Texas — After weeks of questions and controversy, West Texans witnessed what they have been wondering. What happened when Kyle Carruth fatally shot Chad Read on November 5?

If you ask the Read family, it was murder. To Carruth’s attorney, it was self-defense.

Both parties shared videos with us showing unique perspectives Wednesday. Attorney Matthew Harris, representing Chad’s widow Jennifer Read, said “There has been a lot of speculation in the media, and on social media, regarding the events of November 5, 2021… Jennifer Read is releasing the video of Kyle Carruth’s shooting of her husband and allowing the video and Affidavit to speak for themselves.”

Harris also releasing an affidavit that Jennifer Read submitted in her petition to claim full custody of Chad Read’s children from their mother, Christina Read. The affidavit reads, “Christina has endangered the physical and emotional well-being of the children by permitting them to be in the presence of the man that murdered their father.”

These videos come after weeks of questions stemming from a lack of public information. Neither the Lubbock Police Department nor the Lubbock County District Attorney released the shooter’s identity until journalists uncovered Kyle Carruth’s divorce records that detailed his involvement. After his name was published, the county quickly moved to seal the records from public view.

In those records, Kyle’s estranged wife and state district judge Ann-Marie Carruth explained in her divorce filing that “my husband, William Kyle Carruth, is under investigation for the shooting and killing of his girlfriend’s children’s father after he attempted to pick up his children late Friday afternoon. My knowledge of the incident is very limited at this time and it is my understanding that the police are still investigating.”

