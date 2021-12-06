Chad Read’s mother, children file lawsuit against Kyle Carruth

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jinx Read, the mother of Chad Read, as well as his three children, filed a lawsuit Monday against Kyle Carruth and his businesses. Carruth shot and killed Read in November over a child custody dispute.
According to court records, Carruth is accused of negligence for several things, including using deadly force when not justified, discharging a firearm “merely to threaten an individual,” failing to call authorities and failing to render aid.
Court records said Jinx Read and Chad’s children have “suffered mental and emotional anguish, including mental and emotional pain, torment and suffering, ultimately resulting from the death of a loving father and son and will continue to suffer such in the future.”
The lawsuit is seeking punitive damages.
Carruth has never been named by police or prosecutors as the shooter. However, his name has been used in civil filings several times.
As of December 6, no criminal charges had been filed against Carruth or anyone else concerning the shooting.
